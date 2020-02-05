Yorkshire drug gang jailed after woman found with £70,000 worth of cocaine when stopped on M62 in Leeds

A Yorkshire drug gang has been jailed after a woman was found with £70,000 worth of cocaine when she was stopped on the M62 in Leeds.

Charlotte Brannan, 44, was stopped on the motorway near Gildersome as part of a two-year investigation into the drug operation by police.

Nine people have been sentenced to a total of 40 years for their part of a drugs operation which operated across the north of England.

During investigations, the Organised Crime Unit had found that Brannan and her partner Mark Davey, 53, had control over a substantial amount of cocaine and heroin across Yorkshire.

When searching Brannan's car in May 2018, officers found one kilogram of high purity cocaine in the foot well of the car.

Her house on Hartshead Lane, Cleckheaton was then searched.

Officers found one kilogram of heroin and more than £26,000 in cash.

Cannabis found at the side of the M62.

It is believed that when Brannan was stopped she had been on her way to meet Robert Clark, 29, in Scarborough.

Clark was arrested at his home on Loders Green where more than £160,000 cash was found.

In July 2018, Davey and Michael Wilson, 36, arranged to deliver 1kg of vacuum packed cannabis skunk to Shaun Smith, 38, who had travelled from Hull.

Smith collected the cannabis and was spotted by police, who attempted to stop the car he was travelling in.

Cash seized from Robert Clark's house.

Smith evaded officers by driving the wrong way up the M62 slip road at the Chain Bar roundabout.

He nearly hit a motorcyclist head on during the chase.

Officers found vacuum packed cannabis skunk concealed in a grass verge at the side of the motorway.

The car was found abandoned at Hartshead Moor services.

Photos provided by West Yorkshire Police.

He was then caught on CCTV at a taxi rank arranging with Davey to take a taxi back to Hull.

Nine members of the gang were jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, February 4.

Mark Davey, 53 of Maple Avenue, Bradford was jailed for 10 and a half years for conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Charlotte Brannan, 44 of Prospect Mill Meadows, Cleckheaton was jailed for seven years for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Jamie Sherlock, 26 of Howarth Road, Bradford was jailed for seven years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

Robert Clark, 29 of Loders Green, Scarborough was jailed for nine years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Damien Deakin, 32 of Whitehall Road, Bradford was jailed for five months (suspended for 18 months) for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Shaun Smith, 38 of Portobello Street, Hull was jailed for six months (suspended for 12 months) for conspiracy to supply cannabis and dangerous driving.

Michael Wilson, 36 of Kilnwick Avenue, Hull was jailed for nine months for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

William Thomas, 27 of St Mary’s Road, Preston was jailed for two years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Daniel McGowan, 28 of Westminster Road, Morecombe, was jailed for three years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Walker, from West Yorkshire Police’s Precision Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “This was a substantial operation, conducted in collaboration with our neighbouring Police Forces, which has resulted in nine people being jailed for a significant period.

“The harm caused to individuals and communities as a result of drug dealing cannot be overstated.

"This is not a victimless crime and it is a priority for West Yorkshire Police in support of Programme Precision - the National strategy to tackle Serious Organised Crime.

“I hope the significant prison sentences they have received will serve to reassure communities in West Yorkshire, and further afield, of how seriously the police take the issue of drugs.

"It should also send a clear message to those who think they can get away with drug dealing, that they will not get away with profiting from this criminal trade.”