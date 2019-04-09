Yorkshire duo caught storing 700,000 packets of illegal cigarettes

Two Yorkshire men have been jailed after they were caught with almost 700,000 illegal cigarettes.

Aram Ibrahim, 32, of Sheffield and Hounar Baker, 35, of Bradford, were storing illegal cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco worth £212,218 in unpaid duty, an undercover investigation by HMRC revealed.

Some of the 700,000 illegal cigarettes seized by HMRC.

Officers visited Kosar Mini Market in Southfield Lane, Bradford in March 2017, where they discovered 3,240 non-UK duty paid cigarettes in a bag in the shop's backroom.

Ibrahim was in charge of the shop at the time.

On the same day, investigators discovered 515,316 cigarettes and 42.85 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco at a storage unit rented by Ibrahim on Beckside Road in Bradford.

More tobacco products were found at another storage unit that was rented by Baker and the Kosar Mini Market address was on the rental agreement.

Some of the 700,000 illegal cigarettes seized by HMRC.

Baker, of no fixed abode, was caught with a stash of illegal goods at an address on Girlington Road one month later. In total, he was caught with 181,080 cigarettes and 71 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco.

Eden Noblett, from the HMRC Fraud Investigation Service, said: “Ibrahim and Baker thought their stash of illegal goods would go undetected, but they were wrong. Trade in illegal tobacco harms legitimate businesses and deprives the UK of money which should be used to fund our public services.

“The duty evaded on these goods was equivalent to the salaries of nine new NHS nurses for a year. I encourage anyone with information on this type of fraud to report it to HMRC online, or contact our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

Ibrahim, of Rock Street, Sheffield, admitted excise fraud at Bradford Crown Court back in February this year. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison at the same court today.

Baker, formerly of Marshfield Street, Bradford, admitted excise fraud at Bradford Crown Court in December 2018. He was today sentenced to 12 months in prison.

HMRC confirmed proceedings are underway to recover the unpaid duty.