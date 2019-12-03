Yorkshire football club celebrating centenary targeted by vandals

A North Yorkshire football club celebrating its centenary year has been targeted by vandals for the third time in as many weeks leaving the volunteers who run it frustrated and out of pocket.

Selby Town Football Club was targeted for the third time on Sunday night when those responsible caused extensive damage to the seating area, ripping out the chairs used by spectators.

Selby Town Football Club was targeted for the third time on Sunday night when those responsible caused extensive damage to the seating area, ripping out the chairs used by spectators.

Just two weeks ago, the club shop was also broken into and a number of tools were stolen, while hanging baskets were ripped from the walls beside the clubhouse in another targeted attack.

Committee member and volunteer David Haddock said: "It has got to the point now where we have to take action and install security measures which isn't going to be cheap.

"As a non-league community club, every pound goes into the club and community in order to provide affordable football to a high standard.

"When these issues occur we are forced to pay for damages which is money taken directly from the club itself.

Selby Town Football Club was targeted for the third time on Sunday night when those responsible caused extensive damage to the seating area, ripping out the chairs used by spectators.

"Those who run the club are also volunteers and it costs us more in our own time to deal with this too."

Mr Haddock said the vandalism has hit even harder during what has been a year of celebrations for the North Yorkshire club which celebrates its 100th year after it was founded in the market town in 1919.

Read more: Man who threw ferrets at passing car in Harrogate restrained by members of the public

He said: "The club is continuing to grow, especially this year when we celebrate its 100th birthday.

"It is a real part of the community and even those who don't particularly like football have been in touch with me to say how sorry they are to see what has happened.

"It is just a very sad time when something like this happens, because at the end of the day those responsible are probably from the town themselves.

"I don't know why anyone would do this, they haven't got anything to gain from doing so. If these people want to be involved with the club, they can always volunteer in a different way and help us out."

Mr Haddock has now set up an online fundraising page to raise £1,000 to buy security equipment for the club.

He said: "We are calling on the community to offer their support so we can help fund the repairs and also purchase security equipment to deter people from doing this again or so the footage can be used in future prosecutions."

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can click here.