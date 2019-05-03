Yorkshire lifeboatman watches his own boat being stolen from Bridlington Harbour

A lifeboat crew member having a meal at a harbourside restaurant was shocked to see his own boat being taken out to sea.

Jordan Harrison was dining with two RNLI colleagues in a cafe-bar when the bizarre incident unfolded at Bridlington Harbour on Thursday night.

He has just sat down for a meal when he saw his 17ft sailing coble being stolen by a lone man.

Mr Harrison and his two friends boarded a fishing trawler and mounted a pursuit of the pleasure craft, which was some distance away.

They caught up with the rogue sailor but became concerned for his mental state and requested back-up from the lifeboat station.

Bridlington RNLI posted about the incident on their Facebook page:-

"Worried by the response the crew were getting from the man they became concerned for his welfare and alerted the Coastguard. At 7.35pm both lifeboats were paged.

"The in-shore lifeboat launched, with the all-weather lifeboat on standby. On reaching the two boats, the inshore helm Grant Walkington gathered information from Jordan that they had managed to talk the man into putting a lifejacket on and head back to the harbour.

"Both crews decided to follow from a distance and escort the lone sailor to safety.

"Once safely moored up, the man was met by waiting coastguards and police."