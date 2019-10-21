Yorkshire man accused of having terror instruction manuals to go on trial

A Yorkshire man who is accused of having terror instruction manuals will go on trial today at the Old Bailey in London.

Umar Hafeez, 37, is charged with 13 counts of possessing a record containing information useful to committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Hafeez, of Heaton Road, Bradford, pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared at the Central Criminal Court in Oxford back in May.

He was remanded into custody until his trial, which starts today.

He is accused of possessing records with titles including Step By Step Knifemaking, You Can Do It!, The Anarchist Cookbook by The Jolly Roger, and How To Survive In The West.