Yorkshire man charged with attempted murder and false imprisonment

A man from Yorkshire has been charged with attempted murder, wounding and false imprisonment at a block of flats in York.

The 52-year-old man was charged after an incident on the third floor of a block of flats in Fourth Avenue in York on the evening of Wednesday, May 1.

At about 6.40pm a 47-year-old man sustained head and pelvic injuries in an incident.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to the police, to contact them.

The suspect was remanded in custody following his arrest on the same day.

He is due to appear in court on Friday, May 3.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12190078740

-> Police name mother and young son who died in suspected murder-suicide

-> Woman hit by car and seriously injured in Batley town centre - air ambulance lands on street