Yorkshire man jailed after police found cocaine worth more than £300,000 in house

Lee Colcombe

On May 17 this year, police stopped Gloria Murray outside her home in Oxfordshire where she was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Officers found 28 grams of amphetamine, 77 grams of cocaine along with £1,000 in cash and weighing scales.

She was taken inside her home where officers found Yorkshire man Lee Colcombe, as well as more than thee kilograms of cocaine were located along with £10,980 in cash. Officers also found paraphernalia often used for the preparation and packing of illicit drugs.

The cocaine had a potential street value of around £308,000. Both were arrested and charged the following day.

Gloria Murray

It comes as part of Operation Stronghold, a Thames Valley Police operation aimed at disrupting the supply of drugs in the area.

Murray, 61, of Farm Close Road, Wheatley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession of amphetamine, and possession of criminal property. She was jailed for six years.

Colcombe, 47, of Mowbray Street, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine and was jailed for four years.

Investigating officer PC David Simpkins from the South and Vale Tasking Team based at Abingdon police station, said: “Murray and Colcombe were involved in a conspiracy together to distribute significant amounts drugs on a wholesale basis between regions.

“Police action has led to a considerable amount of drugs being taken off the streets and has brought two drug dealers to justice.

“Thames Valley Police through Stronghold is committed to catching and bringing drug dealers to justice.