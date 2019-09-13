Yorkshire man jailed after stabbing boy who bravely intervened in 'David and Goliath' attack

Police have praised the actions of a 16-year-old boy after a man who stabbed him with a broken bottle was today jailed for 30 months.

Jon Callum Shellard attacked two women before assaulting the boy in what detectives described as a 'David and Goliath' confrontation.

A 16-year-old boy bravely intervened after a man attacked two women (Stock image)

But the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, tried to diffuse the incident and drew attention away from other children he believed were in danger.

The detective who led the investigation has praised his “outstanding” bravery and courage.

Police were called to reports of a violent incident at a residential address in Filey on the morning of July 20 this year.

The victim told police she had been assaulted by Shellard, aged 29, who grabbed her throat causing visible injuries.

He then fled carrying a knife and police launched a wide-scale search to find him.

Shellard, of Albermarle Crescent, Scarborough, attended an address in Scarborough later the same day.

He pushed another woman down some stairs and kicked her in the face, causing visible injuries.

The heroic 16-year-old boy intervened, challenged Shellard about his violent behaviour and drew his attention away from younger children who were also at the address.

The defendant chased the teenager and stabbed him in a neighbouring street with part of a wine bottle, which smashed during the chase.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and was discharged after his wound was treated.

Police found Shellard and arrested him. He was remanded in jail.

Shellard pleaded guilty to assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in public when the case reached court.

After the hearing, Detective Constable David Adams, who led the investigation for Scarborough CID, said: “This was a tragic and very selfish drunken episode which was self-induced on Shellard’s part and could have ended very differently for his victims.

“He chose to do what he did without a thought of the wide-reaching implications for everyone involved. Fortunately, this was an isolated incident and offences of this severity are rare in Scarborough.

“I would like to highlight the outstanding bravery of the 16-year-old victim in this case, which is even more impressive considering his age. He drew the attention of Shellard away from children who were also present in the address when he was going berserk and being violent.

“He took on a fully-grown man twice his age and substantially taller and stronger than him in what can be described as a ‘David and Goliath’ scenario.

“I welcome this sentence passed today by the court. It serves a stark warning that behaviour of this kind will be dealt with robustly by the police and the courts. It also sends a clear message that it will not be tolerated and will inevitably end up with you in prison for a long time.”

North Yorkshire Police urge anyone to report domestic abuse on 101 or to call 999 if someone's safety is in danger.

Independent and confidential support can be provided by the Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) by calling their 24-hour helpline on 03000 110110.

