Anthony Mawson, 39, from Bradford, was found guilty of 12 offences after a trial back in May 2022.

His offences included two rapes, three sexual assaults by penetration, five assault occasioning ABH, one assault by beating and one controlling and coercive behaviour offence.

He was sentenced earlier today at Bradford Crown Court to 17 years in jail.

Yorkshire man jailed for 17 years for rape and domestic abuse offences

He was given a restraining order and made to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Harrison of Bradford’s Domestic Abuse Unit said: “We welcome the lengthy sentence handed down to Mawson today, he is a violent man who has put his victim through a horrendous ordeal.

“I would like to praise his victim’s bravery throughout the court process. I hope this sentence brings them some closure so that they can finally move on with their lives.

“This case serves as a timely reminder that anyone who has been the victim of domestic abuse should feel confident in coming forward and reporting it to the Police.

