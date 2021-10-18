Yorkshire man sent sexual images to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl - but it was the police

John Gilbert, of Scarborough, has been chatting online with the 'girl' and had sent her sexual images and planned to meet her.

What he did not realise was that he was actually speaking to the police, who carried out an operation to arrest him on September 16 this year.

His phone was examined by North Yorkshire Police's digital forensic unit and they found key evidence that he had been involved in online child sexual abuse activity using a variety of dating and messaging applications.

John Gilbert was sentenced at York Magistrates' Court

Gilbert admitted three counts; being an adult attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming; attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child; and attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

The offences took place between September 2 and 14 this year. He was given a six month prison sentence jailed for two years at York Magistrates' Court on October 15.

Police Constable Francesca Diffey, of the Online Abuse and Exploitation Team based at Scarborough, led the investigation which secured the conviction.

“It is clear from the investigation that Gilbert has an active sexual interest in children and that he presents a very real danger to society,” said PC Diffey.

“Through the work of the police, we were able to intervene before he preyed on young victims.

“We have also ensured that Gilbert has been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and he is on the Sex Offenders’ Register.