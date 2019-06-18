Yorkshire man to stand trial for voyeurism

A Hull man is to stand trial for voyeurism after pleading not guilty to 13 offences in total.

Pawel Relowicz denied 13 charges against him including voyeurism, outraging public decency and stealing sex toys, when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, will go on trial in Sheffield on August 12.

He is charged with four counts of voyeurism, three counts of outraging public decency, five counts of burglary and one count of handling stolen goods.

The details of the charges, which were read to the defendant by the court clerk, allege that he watched four different women "doing a private act" for his "own sexual gratification"; masturbated in public on three streets in Hull; stole items including sex toys, condoms, clothing, photographs, cash and electrical items from five homes in Hull; and handled a stolen mobile phone.

He entered not guilty pleas to all charges, which span a time period from July 23 2017, to January 28 this year.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, Recorder of Sheffield, remanded Relowicz back into custody.

He told him: "Pawel Relowicz, you have pleaded not guilty to the final form of the indictment.

"You will be tried by a jury before me at this crown court, commencing on August 12 2019."