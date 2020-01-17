Yorkshire man used Flash cleaning product on pet dog leaving him with multiple injuries

A Yorkshire man who used a household cleaning detergent on his pet dog causing her serious multiple injuries has been jailed for animal cruelty.

RSPCA inspectors were called to Gary Bell's home in Coronation Way, Keighley over concerns for his pet dog - American Bulldog Smiler, who had a condition called cherry eye.

Smiler was found to have multiple injuries including two large wounds to the top of her head which needed to be stitched.

They attended the property with police and could hear heavy breathing through the ground floor bathroom window.

RSPCA inspector Sarah Bagley said: "I was horrified to see Smiler in the bath with a bloodied tea towel on her head.

“A friend of Bell’s let us into the property and we found Smiler barely conscious. She and the bath were wet and there was a bottle of human shampoo and Flash household cleaner which appeared to have been used on her.

“Between us we were able to get her out of the flat and I rushed her straight to a local vet practice.

Smiler was found to have multiple injuries including two large wounds to the top of her head which needed to be stitched, bruising to the head and a loose tooth that needed to be removed. Her eyes were flushed to get rid of any cleaning product.

“By the time I got her there her eyes were swollen shut. She was found to have multiple injuries including two large wounds to the top of her head which needed to be stitched, bruising to the head and a loose tooth that needed to be removed. Her eyes were flushed to get rid of any cleaning product.”

A veterinary examination ruled that the injuries were not accidental and attempts to clean Smiler afterwards would have caused pain and suffering.

Smiler spent a week under treatment and supervision at the vets during which time she slowly started to physically recover.

Bell, 50, was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to Smiler following a trial on December 3.

Smiler is currently being cared for by the great staff at RSPCA Sheffield.

He was due to attend Bradford Magistrates Court on December 2, but failed to appear and was arrested on warrant.

Bell has now been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and disqualified from keeping animals for life.

Inspector Bagley said: “Bell didn’t offer any plausible explanation for Smiler’s predicament - in interview he said that she had probably cut her head on barbed wire during a walk in the woods.

“She is recovering well, gaining weight, her skin and coat are improving and she seems to be a much brighter, happier dog. The cherry eye is being monitored on vet advice at the moment.

“Smiler is currently being cared for by the great staff at RSPCA Sheffield where everyone absolutely loves her and she will be put up for adoption soon.

“She is a very sweet dog who loves people and I can’t wait to hear that she’s thriving in a loving new home.”