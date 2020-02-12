Yorkshire mother to meet with Home Secretary to discuss tighter gun restrictions after death of six-year-old son

A mother from Hull whose six-year-old son was shot dead by his great-grandfather is to meet with the Home Secretary to discuss tighter gun restrictions.

Stanley Metcalf was fatally shot by his great-grandfather Albert Grannon at the 78-year-old's home in Sproatley, East Yorkshire on July 26, 2018.

Grannon was jailed for three years back in July last year after pleading guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

The court heard how the pensioner had modified and upgraded his .22 calibre Stoeger X20 air rifle without getting a licence.

Following her son's death, Jenny Dees started a petition to change the licensing on guns in England and educate people on the dangers of air weapons.

Under Stanley's Law, it would be an offence to use, possess or acquire an air weapon without a certificate in this country. The petition has now been signed by more than 11,000 and has attracted support from Hull North MP Diana Johnson, who this week raised the issue again with the Home Secretary Priti Patel in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Ms Johnson said: "On August 14, 2019 I met with my constituent Jennifer Dees. Her six-year-old son Stanley had been killed with an air gun by his great-grandfather.

"We discussed the campaign that Jennifer was running for tighter regulation governing the ownership of these weapons and she sought through me a meeting with the Home Secretary.

"Since August 15, when I first wrote to the Home Secretary, my office has tried four further attempts to get a response and I am very disappointed to receive no formal response from the Home Secretary for six months.

"Even allowing for the five week General Election this is disrespectful and distressing way to treat a bereaved constituent wanting to raise an important issue."

The Home Secretary responded and said: "I must say this is news to me so I will absolutely listen to what she has to say and will make enquiries with my office and she is very welcome to come and see me."

Miss Dees said she is pleased the issue has finally been brought to the Home Secretary's attention.

She said: "I am glad she is now aware of the petition and it is a case of getting a date set to go and meet her and hopefully that will be sooner rather than later.

"We just need to keep the petition in the public eye and keep raising awareness of how dangerous air weapons can be.

"The past year without Stanley as been more of a struggle than when we first lost him.

"Last year we were in a bit of a shock bubble and we had the court case to deal with but when that all stops if gives you more time to think about everything that has happened.

"I question myself and feel guilty about whether I am doing enough, but this gives me something to focus on.

"Nothing we can do will bring Stanley back but if our campaign and petition stops just one person getting hurt or fatally injured it will be worth it."

The petition is available to sign by clicking here.