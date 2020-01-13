Yorkshire police dog catches wanted man hiding in Tesco toilets

A police dog caught a wanted man hiding in the toilets at a Tesco store in South Yorkshire.

Police dog Bear was on duty in Rotherham on Saturday night when a call came through on his handler's radio to reports of a man wanted in connection to a breach of bail in the York Road area.

An extensive search was carried out by uniformed officers, but to no avail.

At about 11:15pm, a man matching the description was observed by dog handler PC Aris and his colleague in the underpass on St Anne’s roundabout.

After approaching the suspect, he made off on foot and Bear was called to join the search.

The suspect ran inside the Tesco Store on Drummond Road and locked himself in the toilets at the Tesco town centre store.

Bear continued to bark outside the toilet door, alerting PC Aris to the suspect’s location.

The suspect eventually came out, was detained and taken to custody. He was remanded to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this week.

PC Aris, Bear’s handler said: “Bear is still in his first year of the job, but I could not be prouder of his determination and success.

“He is fast on his legs, fit and will catch you up. He continued his chase this suspect into Tesco’s and stayed outside the door until we detained the suspect.”