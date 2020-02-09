Yorkshire police force launches investigation after 16-year-old boy 'hit on head with officer's baton'

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a "full and open" investigation will take place after a 16-year-old boy suffered head injuries after allegedly being hit on the head with an officer's baton.

The young fan was allegedly attacked by a police officer following Sheffield Wednesday's match at Barnsley on Saturday.

A video showing the officer appearing to hit the fan over the head with a baton was widely shared on social media over the weekend.

The South Yorkshire force has now confirmed the 16-year-old-boy sustained an injury from an officer's baton and that a police officer was also injured in the incident.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Superintendent and Match Commander Sarah Poolman, said: "On Saturday 8 February, following the Barnsley V Sheffield Wednesday match our officers responded to disorder outside the transport interchange.

“A full, open investigation, including extended video footage, will take place to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions which led to a 16-year-old boy sustaining a head injury from an officer's baton, and an officer being assaulted, sustaining injuries to his stomach and head.

“The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance. The police officer also attended hospital. Both of their injuries are not life-threatening

“A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker. He has been released under investigation.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any video footage, please contact 101 quoting incident 232 of February 2020.”