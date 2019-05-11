Yorkshire police force on the hunt for new Chief Constable with salary of £180k

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police is on the hunt for a new Chief Constable with a salary of more than £180,000.

The force is now accepting applications for the role following the former chief constable Dee Collin's retirement at the end of April.

Advertised on the force website, the role attracts a salary of £181,560.

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said he is looking for a "dynamic and forward thinking" chief police officer who can work with him and key partners to deliver police and partnership working, in alignment with his West Yorkshire Police and Crime Plane.

Mr Burns-Williamson said the role was a fantastic opportunity for someone looking to serve as chief constable in a large metropolitan area, who wants to further progress the force.

He said: “Candidates should bring proven operational delivery, along with strong leadership ability, that will build on the culture of fairness and openness to ensure representation of the communities we serve.”

The closing date for applications is June 9.

Interviews are expected to take place on June 20.

Visit www.westyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk for more information.