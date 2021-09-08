Yorkshire police officer accused of punching disabled man faces misconduct hearing

Police constable Koysar Ahmed’s actions will be examined during a misconduct hearing in September, after the officer allegedly used excessive force on a disabled man who he had detained following a domestic incident in Bradford on February 14 in 2020.
He has been accused of punching the man in the head and arm and using incapacitant spray on him.
The man who lodge the complaint claims that when he told PC Ahmed he was disabled, the officer replied: “I don’t give a s***”.
The three-day misconduct hearing is due to begin on September 13 and if the officer is found to have committed gross misconduct, he could be dismissed from the force or issued with a warning.
At the last West Yorkshire Police misconduct hearing, PC David Hitchcocks, who was based at Eccleshil Police Station in Bradford as part of the off-road bike team, was dismissed after he stole motorbike boots and other items of equipment from the force and sold them on eBay.