Yorkshire police officer accused of punching disabled man faces misconduct hearing

Police constable Koysar Ahmed’s actions will be examined during a misconduct hearing in September

Police constable Koysar Ahmed’s actions will be examined during a misconduct hearing in September, after the officer allegedly used excessive force on a disabled man who he had detained following a domestic incident in Bradford on February 14 in 2020.

He has been accused of punching the man in the head and arm and using incapacitant spray on him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man who lodge the complaint claims that when he told PC Ahmed he was disabled, the officer replied: “I don’t give a s***”.

The three-day misconduct hearing is due to begin on September 13 and if the officer is found to have committed gross misconduct, he could be dismissed from the force or issued with a warning.