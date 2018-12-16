Yorkshire Police officer called to death of three-year-old girl issues heartbreaking plea

A West Yorkshire Police officer has described the agonising moment she was called to a three-year-old who died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

PC Jade Hunter spoke about the gut wrenching callout on social media as she spoke out about those who criticise police officers for 'skiving' when they are spotted eating and drinking in public places.

She said that being a police officer is 'not all about catching criminals' and described the horrific callout while also paying tribute to the little girl and her family.

The PC, based in Wakefield, said: "Last night myself and five colleagues attended a report of a three-year-old female in a cardiac arrest.

"Ambulance were already on scene and I cannot praise them enough for their amazing efforts and professionalism at such a difficult time.

"Unfortunately she didn't make it and my heart and deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends.

"Jobs like this are especially difficult to deal with, I cannot imagine the pain her parents and siblings are going through now. Being a police officer is not all about catching criminals and this is a side of the job many don't realise we do."

She went on to add : "Next time you pull up at a local coffee shop or fast food restaurant and see a couple of police cars, please don't post on social media that we're 'skiving' or having a tea break.

"You never know what kind of situation we have just attended and dealt with, sometimes we need 5 or 10 minutes to gather our thoughts.

"The public's safety is our number one priority and it's often that after jobs like these we are right back out there dealing with the next situation that comes in.

"We're only human too. Please don't penalise us for having feelings"

