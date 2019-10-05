Yorkshire police officer 'gobsmacked' after burglar reports victim for 'upsetting' him

A West Yorkshire Police officer has taken to social media to share his surprise over a turn of events involving a burglar in his patch.

The sergeant, who gives his name only as T Green on Twitter, said he was 'gobsmacked' to find 'one of my burglars' has reported a crime.

He said in the post that the burglar has been challenged on social media by someone who thinks he has stolen her handbag - and he feels 'upset' as a result.

The post said, in full: "Gobsmacked to find one of my burglars has reported a crime.

"He's been challenged on Social Media by someone who thinks he's stolen her handbag. She wants it back or she's reorting to police. He's "Upset". #Really?#PolicingShipley"

Another officer, naming himself as PC Johnson, added that the man is a 'convicted burglar'.