Yorkshire police officer sacked for drink driving

A South Yorkshire Police officer has been sacked after he was found guilty of drink driving.

The police constable was sacked from the force following a special case hearing, held in private, earlier this month.

A statement on the South Yorkshire Police website reads: "On May 10, a police constable was the subject of a Special Case Hearing.

"The hearing, which was held in private, related to an incident where the officer was convicted of an offence of driving a motor vehicle, on a road whilst over the prescribed limit.

"The hearing was chaired by Chief Constable Watson, who found that the officer's conduct amounted to gross misconduct and breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct.

"Chief Constable Watson dismissed the officer without notice.

"The officer will be placed on the College of Policing barred list."

A total of 10 police officers and staff have now been dismissed from forces across South Yorkshire for gross misconduct since the beginning of 2019.

Their offences range from alleged sexual assaults to drink driving and calling in claiming to be sick whilst working another paid job.