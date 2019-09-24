Yorkshire police officer threatened to keep prisoner in custody longer if he told anyone he had hurt him

A Yorkshire police officer threatened to keep a prisoner in custody for longer if he told anyone the officer had hurt him, it has been revealed.

The South Yorkshire Police officer injured the prisoner who was placed in the back of a police vehicle and handcuffed to the rear, by failing to ensure his seatbelt was secure.

The officer then carried out an emergency stop, injuring the prisoner in the process.

He then told the prisoner not to mention what had happened to anyone or he would keep him in custody longer.

The police officer was summoned to attend a misconduct hearing last month where an independent chief inspector found the matters alleged against him proven and that his conduct amounted to misconduct.

The officer was given a final written warning.