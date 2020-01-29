Yorkshire police officer who 'took mobile phones and tablets from property store' to face misconduct hearing

Have your say

A South Yorkshire Police officer who is alleged to have taken a number of mobile phones, tablets and a laptop from a force property store is to face a misconduct hearing.

Police Sergeant Christoper Simpson, of South Yorkshire Police, will be the subject of a misconduct hearing on February 4.

Between October 24, 2018 and November 20, 2018 PS Simpson is alleged to have taken a number of mobile phones, two tablet devices and a laptop from the Doncaster Property store.

It is also alleged that on March 31, 2019, while suspended, PS Simpson gained access to Doncaster Police Station, without having permission to be there.

A statement on the force website reads: "It is alleged the conduct breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour and amounted to Gross Misconduct."