Yorkshire policeman 'highly thought of by everyone - even criminals' retires after 25 years

Inspector Martin Metcalfe has a "legendary" reputation in York according to North Yorkshire Police, who said he is highly thought of by business owners, colleagues, the public and even criminals themselves.

Inspector Metcalfe joined the force in 1991 as a special constable and served for five years before joining as a regular officer in 1996. He was posted within the city walls as a response officer, but soon made his way to sergeant, and spent a brief time as custody sergeant.

He was later promoted to inspector and more recently was promoted to critical incident inspector for York and Selby.

Martin receiving his Long Service award from Chief Constable Lisa Winward

He plans to start his retirement by spending some time off and following his beloved Portsmouth FC, before finding some new hobbies.

He said: "I absolutely love the uncertainty and excitement of front-line policing. I love dealing with incidents that are fast moving and I get a buzz from arriving at an incident when you simply have no idea what will occur.

"I know that sounds a bit crazy, but it is something I really enjoy. Making quick timely decisions under pressure is awesome.

Inspector Martin Metcalfe is retiring after 25 years

"York has changed immensely over the last 25 years. I remember going out on patrol for the first time as a special constable having just a wooden truncheon and handcuffs as my personal equipment. Now I carry PAVa spray, a radio, baton, taser, limb restraints and handcuffs amongst other things. There seemed to be more mass brawls years ago than now.

"It is the most amazing satisfying job in the world in my opinion, however it is not for everyone. I know people that joined and left within months as it was not for them and respect to them for making that decision. I also know a lot more that love it and enjoy it.

"Policing has changed a lot, but you can still make that huge difference to a person’s life. I genuinely believe it is a huge privilege being a police officer and it certainly has felt that way for me.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to every person working within the North Yorkshire Police organisation, no matter what department you work in.

"You are all doing an amazing job and continue to make a huge difference to people’s lives. I have met some amazing people during my career and please be aware your career will fly by.

"Try to enjoy it, as I strongly believe it is what you make it and please do look after yourselves and your colleagues."

A statement from the force added: "York is a place that is very special to Martin, this is where he has spent most of his career on the beat with the exception of a brief spell in Harrogate.

"In York, Martin is a well-known face, his network of contacts, knowledge of back alleyways and his ability to be in the right place at the right time has meant he has taken hundreds of criminals off the city’s streets over the years.