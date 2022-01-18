Fletcher Massey, 21, of Newland Grove, had originally denied the offences and was due to go to trial last year, but due to the overwhelming evidence collected by Humberside Police's Child Sexual Exploitation team, changed his plea to guilty at the last minute and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court today.

Massey was facing multiple charges of sexual activity with a child, rape, witness intimidation and actual bodily harm against four girls aging from 14 to 20, all thought to have taken place at his home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted heinous acts of sexually abusing children, forcing a girl into labour and recording and sending videos of sexual acts without consent, as well as serious physical assaults which could have left the girls with serious injuries.

Fletcher Massey

Detective Sergeant Stuart Fox said: “It became clear to us from listening to the accounts of these girls that Fletcher Massey is an extremely callous, dangerous and perverted man who enjoys inflicting harm on young women for his own pleasure.

“I cannot imagine the trauma that these girls have had to experience at the hands of this cowardly man, but they should be so proud of their strength in coming forward about the abuse they had suffered and remaining dignified throughout this entire investigation.

“They have remained consistently engaged with us, entrusted us with distressing information and been strong throughout, even when they were going through personal traumas unconnected to the case.

“Massey had tried to intimidate these girls into withdrawing their accounts, but the girls bravely stood against him, reported his actions and we were able to keep him remanded into custody, where he couldn’t cause them, or anyone else, further harm.

“I also want to thank the witnesses who have come forward and continued to offer support to the investigation, ultimately helping us to get justice for the victims.

“There is nowhere other than behind bars that this man deserves to be. I’m pleased he is now off the streets and hope this brings his victims some closure, although I understand this will not undo the damage and pain he has inflicted upon them.

“As a team, we are committed to protecting children and vulnerable young people from sexual harm as well as providing support to victims as investigations progress through our partner agencies and victim support services.