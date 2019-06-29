Yorkshire's victims of knife crime

3. Kavan Brissett

Kavan Brissett, 21, was attacked in an alleyway off Langset Walk, Uppperthorpe, on August 14.'No one has been charged with his murder.'Mr Brissett's family said they still remained in "shock and dismay" and wanted "justice".''"Our hearts will never heal, but getting justice for Kavan would make us sleep a little easier," they said in a statement.''"Please, we would ask that anyone with any information come forward and allow us to give Kavan the dignity of justice.'"All information is of importance, no matter how small it may seem to you, it may help us solve this puzzle for our boy. Thank you."

