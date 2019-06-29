Yorkshire's victims of knife crime

A total of 21 innocent people from across Yorkshire lost their lives when they became victims of knife crime in 2018. Tragically the figure is set to rise this year with many more falling victim to the devastating crime.
Our victims include a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death with the knife he was carrying, a young mother, and a helpless pensioner who was stabbed more than 70 times during a burglary at her own home. Here the Yorkshire Post takes a look back at some of the devastating crimes in the last 18 months and pays tribute to the victims of knife crime.
1. Glenn Boardman
Glenn Boardman, 59, was stabbed to death by his neighbour in an attack last June.'Michael Goddard, 51, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, Sheffield, was jailed for a minimum of 24 years after being convicted of his murder.
Ryan Jowle, 19, was stabbed to death in Tannery Close, Woodhouse, in a row over drug territory on May 22, 2018.'Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 23, of Morland Road, Gleadless, was jailed for 12 years and seven months after admitting manslaughter.'Sheffield Crown Court heard that the two men struggled for control of a knife, which had been probably been Mr Jowles, with both seriously injured.
Kavan Brissett, 21, was attacked in an alleyway off Langset Walk, Uppperthorpe, on August 14.'No one has been charged with his murder.'Mr Brissett's family said they still remained in "shock and dismay" and wanted "justice".''"Our hearts will never heal, but getting justice for Kavan would make us sleep a little easier," they said in a statement.''"Please, we would ask that anyone with any information come forward and allow us to give Kavan the dignity of justice.'"All information is of importance, no matter how small it may seem to you, it may help us solve this puzzle for our boy. Thank you."
Hull mum Laura Huteson, 21, died from a single stab wound to the neck by her killer Jason Gaskell.'Gaskell, 24, deliberately held a knife to Laura's neck while they were having sex at his home in Orchard Park, Hull, on February 27, 2018.'Gaskell, 24, was jailed for six years after he pleaded guilty to gross negligencemanslaughter.'Sentencing Gaskell, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said the 24-year-old had killed Laura while "indulging in acutely dangerous sexual conduct involving a knife" and that, although consensual, it was bizarre and violent sado-masochistic sexual activity.'He said: "You knew that what you were doing was acutely dangerous.'"You paid a terrible price. The price paid by Laura Huteson was infinitely greater. She is dead."