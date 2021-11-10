Yorkshire shop owner terrorised by campaign of abuse by youths as windows egged and staff injured

Dana Marad, 39, owns Polonez on Middleton Park Circus.

He said his business has been targeted for more than five years - but the abuse had ratcheted up to extreme levels in 2021.

In video footage provided to sister paper Yorkshire Evening Post, one youth is seen smashing eggs off the front window of the premises.

A video supplied to the YEP shows a youth egging the shop.

A staff member was also allegedly struck and injured earlier this year and Dana has now called on West Yorkshire Police to help tackle the violence against his business.

In a statement, Inspector Lucy Leadbeater, who leads the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the reports were being taken seriously and "there is work ongoing" to "take action against those who have been identified as being involved" in the incidents.

However, Dana is at his wit's end and told the YEP he is losing customers due to the onslaught of violence.

Polonez, owned by Dana Marad PIC: JPI Media

He said: "We have called the police and let them know everything. We have had a broken window, a broken door. It is a group of kids doing it. Sometimes, there are 20 or 25 of them in the same night."

One staff member was struck to the head and injured by a youth two months ago, Dana alleged.

"There was blood everywhere," he said.

Dana has now pleaded with police to increase patrols of the area.

Inspector Lucy Leadbeater, who leads the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “We work closely with local businesses to tackle instances of violence towards shop staff and associated anti-social behaviour (ASB).

“All reports are taken seriously and there is work ongoing with partners in the youth offending sector to take action against those who have been identified as being involved in these incidents in the Middleton area. These incidents are believed to involve a small number of youths.

“Our continuing work to tackle ASB has led to a significant reduction in incidents in the Middleton area when compared with last year. We are also working with elected members to provide extra patrols and keep the wider community safer.