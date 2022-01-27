Yorkshire solicitor shot through the heart at point blank range after being 'lured' to his death

Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times near the Blades' home ground last April, a trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Mr Javed had been with friends and had followed the defendants before being attacked, prosecuting barrister Craig Hassall QC said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tinashe Kampira, 20, Atif Mohammed, 20, and a third man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder.

Khuram Javed, 30, died after being shot three times near the Blades' home ground

Mr Hassall said Mr Javed and his friends had been socialising at a flat and the three defendants had been seen in the area on CCTV.

After Mr Javed had left with three friends, a further friend became concerned about the defendants at a nearby car park so Mr Javed and his friends returned, it is claimed.

Mr Javed and his friends followed the defendants and two witnesses said they saw three males running down the road followed by five males and then they heard shots.

Mr Hassall claimed one of the defendants tripped and the 19-year-old, who cannot be named, turned and fired several gunshots.

Mr Javed was hit three times, with the fatal shot piercing his heart and lungs.

He was also stabbed once in the back, a post-mortem examination found.

Mr Hassall said: “Each of the surviving members of that group describes trying to get out of the way – sheltering at the side of the footpath.”

Mr Javed was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.09pm despite the best efforts of medics.

Sohidul Mohamed, 24, and Saydul Mohamed, 22,, both of Sheffield, are also charged with assisting an offender in connection with the case.

They both deny the offence.