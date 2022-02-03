Yorkshire stalker who fitted a tracking device to woman's car to follow her around York and Harrogate is jailed

York Crown Court heard how Miles Bulmer from Bridlington had secretly followed the victim in York and Harrogate.

Bulmer appeared outside an address which was connected to the victim, which unsettled her. The victim had not disclosed the location and could not understand how Bulmer had discovered this information.

Police were contacted and proceeded to carry out an investigation. They found that Bulmer had fitted a tracking device to the victim’s vehicle. This device was also linked to Bulmer’s mobile phone. On searching the phone, they found a contact name called “GPS”.

Miles Bulmer

Following the arrest of Bulmer police conducted a search of his property and found items such as a baton and information on surveillance techniques.

Bulmer was charged with the offence of stalking and pleaded guilty at York Magistrates’ Court.

Speaking about the sentencing, PC James Mills from the York investigation hub said: “The actions of Miles Bulmer were both secretive and manipulative and caused the victim to be alarmed and distressed.