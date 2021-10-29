The RSPCA has launched an investigation into the 'suspicious' death of a dog, which was found dumped in a car park.

The body of the animal, a Yorkshire terrier, found zipped up inside a red coat and left on a grass verge next to Amber Street car park in Middlesbrough on October 22.

A member of public made the discovery and called the RSPCA, which has now launched an investigation in the circumstances surrounding the death.

The RSPCA has launched an appeal

Inspector Ruth Thomas-Coxon from the RSPCA said: “The dead body of the little dog - a Yorkshire terrier type - was found zipped up inside a red coat and left on a grass verge next to the car park.

“It looked like someone had made a poor attempt to bury the dog and there was an empty bag of soil next to her body. It’s not clear how or why she died but vets found she was suffering from dental disease and had mammary masses.

“I’m very suspicious due to her condition and the way she’d been abandoned that something untoward had happened and I’m keen to establish exactly what her final hours were like."

The Yorkshire terrier was found near a car park in Middlesbrough