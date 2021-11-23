Yorkshire woman, 18, to appear in court accused of stealing Poppy Appeal collection box

Nikola Tokarova, 18, is accused of stealing the Royal British Legion container from a Co-Op store in Swanscombe, Kent.
The collection box was stolen on Saturday November 6.
Kent Police officers arrested Tokorova on Wednesday November 17 before charging her with two counts of theft.
It is unknown how much money was inside the collection box at the time of the theft.
A Kent Police spokesman said: "A woman will appear in court charged with stealing a Poppy Appeal collection box from a supermarket in Swanscombe.
"The Royal British Legion container was reportedly stolen from a Co-op in the High Street, at around 3pm on Saturday 6 November 2021."
Her charges also include an unrelated shoplifting offence at Boots in Gravesend, Kent, on November 8.
Tokarova was bailed to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on December 15.