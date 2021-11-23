Yorkshire woman, 18, to appear in court accused of stealing Poppy Appeal collection box

A woman from Rotherham in South Yorkshire has been charged with stealing a Poppy Appeal collection box.

By Grace Hammond
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:00 am

Nikola Tokarova, 18, is accused of stealing the Royal British Legion container from a Co-Op store in Swanscombe, Kent.

The collection box was stolen on Saturday November 6.

Kent Police officers arrested Tokorova on Wednesday November 17 before charging her with two counts of theft.

A file photo of some poppies

It is unknown how much money was inside the collection box at the time of the theft.

A Kent Police spokesman said: "A woman will appear in court charged with stealing a Poppy Appeal collection box from a supermarket in Swanscombe.

"The Royal British Legion container was reportedly stolen from a Co-op in the High Street, at around 3pm on Saturday 6 November 2021."

Her charges also include an unrelated shoplifting offence at Boots in Gravesend, Kent, on November 8.

Tokarova was bailed to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on December 15.