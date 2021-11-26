Yorkshire woman, 42, shared sexual video of man without his consent, assaulted him and harassed his female friends

Samantha Jane Crosby, 42, of Kelfield, Selby, assaulted the man and shared a private sexual video of him without his consent.
She then pursued two women with connections to him, physically assaulting one of them and harassing the other by sending her abusive messages.
Following an investigation by North Yorkshire Police, Crosby was charged and pleaded guilty.
At York Magistrates Court this week, Crosby’s behaviour was described as “appalling offending”, and she was sentenced to a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.
The court also put in place restraining orders to protect all three victims, and requirements to abstain from alcohol, not to enter a named pub, carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, and undergo rehabilitation activity.