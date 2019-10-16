Yorkshire woman given penalty notice for wasting police time after false sexual assault claims

Have your say

A Yorkshire woman has been given a penalty notice for wasting police time - after falsely claiming she was sexually assaulted on her way home following a night out.

The 21-year-old woman - from Northallerton - claimed she had been attacked by a man who ripped her clothing in an alleyway in the early hours of October 6, 2019.

However, following an investigation by North Yorkshire Police officers, the allegations turned out to be untrue.

A police spokesperson said: “We take all reports of sexual assault seriously and investigate the circumstances fully.

"In this case, it quickly became apparent that the young woman who claimed to be a victim of an attack was making a false report.

"We are publicising this to reassure the public of Northallerton.”