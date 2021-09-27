Yorkshire woman killed in collision while waiting for help to arrive to change flat tyre

A Sheffield woman died in a collision in Louth, Lincolnshire, last weekend. A police investigation has been launched

The 43-year-old, named only as Anita, was a passenger in a grey Skoda Octavia which had to pull over on the A16 Louth Bypass in Lincolnshire because of a flat tyre on Saturday afternoon (September 25).

Anita and her brother in law, who had been driving the car before detecting the flat tyre, were waiting for roadside assistance when tragedy struck.

Lincolnshire Police said the stationary Skoda was struck by a silver Mitsubishi L200.

The force said: “We are sad to report that a 43-year-old woman, from the Sheffield area, has died following a collision on the A16 Louth bypass.

“The incident, close to Hubbard’s Hills and called in to us at 12.12pm, involved a grey Skoda Octavia, which was believed to be stationary on the northbound side of the road, and a silver Mitsubishi L200 also thought to be travelling northbound.

“Following the collision, the woman – who was a passenger in the Skoda – sadly did not survive her injuries.

“The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, should contact us as it may prove crucial to our investigation.”

The Skoda driver suffered a number of broken ribs in the collision and remains in hospital.