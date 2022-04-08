Yorkshire woman who attempted to kill boy will be sent to psychiatric hospital

Lisa Shackleton pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court today.

The 38-year-old, of Woodhouse Way, Keighley, was arrested on December 24 last year after the primary school pupil, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

The court heard a psychiatrist has recommended that she should be transferred to Newton Lodge Fieldhead Hospital, but there are currently no beds available and a doctor from that facility needs to conduct an assessment before she can be admitted.

Judge Jonathan Rose said: “It’s quite clear to me that you need to be transferred to hospital. That will happen as soon as the doctors agree that is what needs to happen and as soon as a bed becomes available.

“What's going to happen over the next two months, hopefully, is a doctor will see you, I will get the report because your barrister will make sure I see it and hopefully as soon as possible you will be transferred to hospital.”

The judge said Shackleton, who appeared from prison via video link, will be remanded in custody until she can be transferred to the hospital.

He said that if she has not been moved to the secure psychiatric facility by June 8, another court hearing will take place so he can be updated on the case.