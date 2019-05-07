Yorkshire woman who fixed laser jammer to her BMW to fool speed cameras avoids jail

A 56-year-old woman who used a laser jammer to stop police from measuring her speed has been handed a hefty fine.

Debra Anne Brown of Front Street, Appleton Wiske, North Yorkshire, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and given a nine month suspended prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £2000 in costs.

The jammer device located under the number plate (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Teeside Crown Court heard how on the morning of November 10 2017, Brown was driving her BMW 135i along the A170 near the rural village of Nawton, between Helmsley and Kirbymoorside when a safety camera van from North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Bureau attempted to measure the speed of her vehicle.

Believing that she was travelling in excess of the speed limit, the safety camera van made four successive attempts to capture the speed of Brown’s BMW.

But due to interference being received from the vehicle the safety camera was unable to determine her speed.

Brown’s vehicle was later seized and examined by North Yorkshire Police.

They found that the BMW had been fitted with a Laser Pro Park device, which was connected to a Speed Cheetah.

When questioned, Brown said it had been fitted to the vehicle to assist her when parking.

Following a two day hearing, a jury found her guilty of perverting the course of custice and using the jammer to avoid prosecution.

When sentencing Brown on Friday 3 May, Judge Bourne-Arton, the Recorder of Middlesbrough, said that her act made the whole justice system break down.

Speaking about the investigation and result at court on Friday, Traffic Constable Andrew Forth said: “This is the seventh person to be successfully prosecuted in North Yorkshire for using a laser jammer device in an attempt to lift themselves above the law and protect themselves from a potential speeding prosecution.

“Using this equipment in this way puts other innocent, law abiding road users at risk by people believing that they can travel at speed with complete immunity from prosecution.

“As the result today shows, this will not be tolerated and myself and my colleagues at the North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau will ensure offenders are investigated and brought to justice.

“My advice to those who have these devices fitted to their vehicles, who think they are untouchable, is – remove it. Today’s court result shows; if you are found to be using the device to pervert the course of justice, you face a criminal record and a very large fine.”