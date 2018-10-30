“You don’t know who is watching you while you work" - police warning to Hull delivery drivers

Delivery drivers in Hull are being warned to be on their guard after a series of robberies in the city this month.

Humberside Police today revealed there had been 11 offences targeting delivery drivers, with robbers escaping with goods or the vans themselves as items were being dropped off.

The crimes have been concentrated in the north of Hull in the area bordered by Cottingham Road, Cottingham, Thorpe Park Road and Thomas Clarkson Way.

Detective Inspector Allison Sweeting, of Hull CID, made a direct appeal to delivery drivers as inquiries continue.

“Please be aware when making deliveries and make sure your vehicle is secure, as well as the goods that you’re carrying," she said.

“You don’t know who is watching you while you work. It’s coming up to a busy period for delivery drivers and we don’t want you, your company or who you’re working for to fall victim to these criminals."

Two of the offences reported were of robbery, three were theft from a vehicle, and six were the unauthorised taking of a vehicle.

Some offences involve delivery drivers working for retail stores, usually in marked up vans, having property stolen from their unattended and often insecure vehicles.

Detectives believe that some of these vans are being followed and targeted because of the company livery on the side.

Other offences took place when drivers left their vans with the keys still in the ignition and the engine running while delivering to an address.

The two robberies involved drivers being threatened for money or their vehicles.

Det Insp Sweeting added: “Please be vigilant, look out for what is around you, and please report anything to us that you may be suspicious of."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 55 111.