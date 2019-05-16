Young man killed in tragic road collision in Humberside is named by police

Have your say

A man killed in a car collision in East Yorkshire has been named.

Louis Samuel James Hornby, 21, sustained fatal injuries in the collision on the B1230 between Gilberdyke and Howden on Sunday.

The incident happened early evening when the black Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Mercedes C250 collided at around 6.15pm.

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested in connection.

Humberside Police issued a statement on Wednesday confirming the young man's death.

A spokesman said: "Mr Hornsby’s family are being supported by specialist officers. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

"A 45-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who were arrested in connection with this have been released under investigation while our enquiries continue."

If you witnessed anything or saw either car before the collision, which happened near to Station Road and Greenock Lane, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 512 of 12/05/19.