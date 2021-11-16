Elliott Aaron Lemm, from South Kirby, was the front seat passenger of a a silver Vauxhall Corsa, which crashed into a wall at about 1.19am on Saturday, November 13.

The car was heading away from Horbury on the B6128 Wakefield Road, but lost control while on a bend near Northfield Lane.

The car then collided with a parked stationary vehicle and a wall.

Elliott Aaron Lemm, 20, from South Kirby, died after a car he was a passenger in crashed into a wall near Horbury.

A 19-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink/drug driving offences.

She has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Mr Lemm's family said: "Elliott was gorgeous and vibrant and always the life and soul of any party.

"Words cannot express the loss and grief the whole family are feeling at this time.

"The family want to request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision which took place at about 1.19am on Saturday November 13.