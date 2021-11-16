Elliott Aaron Lemm, from South Kirby, was the front seat passenger of a a silver Vauxhall Corsa, which crashed into a wall at about 1.19am on Saturday, November 13.
The car was heading away from Horbury on the B6128 Wakefield Road, but lost control while on a bend near Northfield Lane.
The car then collided with a parked stationary vehicle and a wall.
A 19-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink/drug driving offences.
She has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
In a statement, Mr Lemm's family said: "Elliott was gorgeous and vibrant and always the life and soul of any party.
"Words cannot express the loss and grief the whole family are feeling at this time.
"The family want to request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision which took place at about 1.19am on Saturday November 13.
Anyone who has information, or any dashcam or other footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 117 of November 13.