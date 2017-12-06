Criminals pay back community by rebuilding Yorkshire’s dry stone walls

Dozens of criminal offenders have benefited from rehabilitation work in one of Yorkshire’s most scenic dales, by learning the art of dry stone walling.

More than 1,000 metres of wall are set to be restored over the four years of the project in Upper Nidderdale, with more than 50 offenders having learnt the traditional craft to date.

Dry stone walls are being repaired and rebuilt by former criminal offenders as part of the Building Blocks scheme in Upper Nidderdale.

The unpaid work forms part of Community Payback, a punishment which requires offenders to pay back the community for the crimes they have committed.

Former offenders have to carry out demanding unpaid work as a sentence from the courts for between 40 and 300 hours, and the Building Blocks scheme in the Dales is also a chance to learn a valuable vocational skill.

This month, eight former offenders from Harrogate are completing an eight-week dry stone walling course led by experienced walling professionals.

At the end of the course, the trainees will be assessed by Craven College and will receive a qualification if they meet the required standard.

Professional instructors ensure that all the walls that are rebuilt or repaired as per traditional methods - without mortar to keep the stones in position - are constructed to a good structural standard and that they are sufficiently sturdy to withstand the test of time.

The conservation training project is managed by the Humberside, Lincolnshire & North Yorkshire Community Rehabilitation Company and is a joint project with Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and, Craven College.

Martin Davies, chief executive of the Humberside, Lincolnshire & North Yorkshire Community Rehabilitation Company, said: “Community Payback is a punishment for breaking the law but it is also a way for people on probation to learn new skills and to support their rehabilitation.

“Working on Building Block and other similar projects across North Yorkshire means offenders not only give something back to the community but it teaches them valuable practical skills which can lead to future employment.”

Liz Rushton, the Company’s community payback manager, added: “This is a positive way for people on probation to payback into local communities, while at the same time helping them to improve their long-term employment prospects – one of the most important factors in breaking the reoffending cycle.”

Perhaps the most defining features of North Yorkshire’s rural landscape, a 1988 study found that the Yorkshire Dales National Park alone has more than 5,000 miles of dry stone walls. Studies also suggest that Yorkshire as a whole has more dry stone walls than any other county. Built well, they can last for over a century.

Iain Mann, scheme manager at the Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership, hailed the success of the Building Blocks scheme which he said was reaping benefits for both the landscape and communities.

The scheme is run as part of the Partnership and is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the North Yorkshire Police Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund.

Mr Mann said: “This is a fantastic example of partnership working, delivering a project that both helps look after the countryside and provides valuable training to help the people involved get their lives back on track.”