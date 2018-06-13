Crooks stole from man visiting sick wife at hospital as well as luxury cars from families across West Yorkshire

Have your say

A pair of professional criminals targeted family homes and a hospital during a campaign of offending designed to get their hands on high value cars.

Victims were threatened with violence as houses were broken into in the middle of the night during the nine-day crime spree committed by Matthew Wood and Kevin Woodward.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the two men are prolific burglars and car criminals.

Wood was out of prison of licence at the time, serving an extended sentence for violent robbery. Homes in Leeds, Wakefield and Kirklees were targeted during a nine-day period in June and July last year.

During one offence, keys to a £21,000 Mercedes van and an Audi worth £8,000 were stolen from a property in New Farnley.

Both vehicles were taken. The Audi contained £3,900 worth of property which was never recovered

Number plates stolen from a van parked outside Methley Park Hospital on July 2.

The van belonged to a man who was visiting his sick wife.

Wood, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle.

He was given jailed for three years, four months.

His barrister, Christopher Boxall, said Wood committed the offences after he built up drug debts of thousands of pounds and threats were made against him and his family.

Kevin Woodward, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal, conspiracy the burgle, two further offences of burglary and one of theft.

He was jailed for four years, eight months.

Lorraine Harris, for Woodward, said his offending was also liked to drug addiction. She added: “He has lost his home, his partner and his job

Recorder Ray Singh told the pair: “Both of you are professional criminals and you have no regard for the proper norms of society.

“You have no regard whatsoever for other people’s property and in the past you have been prepared to use violence to commit offences.

“These were professionally planned burglaries.”