Crowds flock to Filey for first Tour de Yorkshire visit

Thousands flocked to the blue and yellow streets of Filey as the Tour de Yorkshire raced through the town for the first time today.

Waving flags and cheering their support, both residents and visitors alike turned out for the third stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The Tour de Yorkshire in Filey

So close to the finish line in neighbouring Scarborough, the peloton raced through the town and along the stunning seafront in a matter of minutes.

It was the highlight of a fun-filled afternoon in the Yorkshire sunshine as families and spectators enjoyed a range of activities.

Scarborough Borough Councillor for Filey, Mike Cockerill, is delighted to finally see the event come to the town.

"It's taken a lot to get it here, there's been a lot of us working to get it," said Cllr Cockerill.

The RNLI fundraising team were on Cobble Landing

"Everyone in Filey has really got on board with the spirit of the event. The weather has helped a lot today and so many people have come down to support the town. I don't remember ever seeing the Crescent hill so packed full of people.

"When the helicopter comes over it's a great opportunity to showcase Filey and show what we have to offer."

The crowds turned out in force on the day, so we spoke to spectators of what they thought of the event and the exceptional effort Filey made to decorate the town.

Jane Macdonald, of Filey, said: "I think it's so lovely that everyone in Filey has made such an effort - the town looks amazing. Compared to Scarborough, the town just looks so colourful."

Charlotte and Millie Beecroft, from Hornsea, ahead of the event

Lynn Barr, of The Star, in Filey, had decorated the pub in blue and yellow. She said: "I think it's brilliant, it's a really great atmosphere here today. There's been a good build up and everyone has got involved, it's been a lot of fun preparing for it."

Louise Sharpe, who travelled with her family from Sheffield to see the race, said: "It's fantastic, it's great to see that something like this coming to Filey. I haven't seen it before so I can't wait for the race."

A spectator hub drew crowds on Filey seafront as a big scream showed live footage of the intense race with many sat on Crescent hill watching the race against the backdrop of Filey Brigg.

Throughout the day, the RNLI held an open day on Cobble Landing with a range of activities. Families were also able to get involved in the cycling action by taking part in a free family bike ride.