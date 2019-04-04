Crowds line streets as troops march in city freedom parade

CROWDS lined the streets of York yesterday as hundreds of troops took part in a freedom parade through the historic heart of the city.

Soldiers from the York-based 2 Signal Regiment were inspected by dignitaries in front of York Minster before marching off, accompanied by music from the Royal Artillery Band.

Ghurka's from 2 Signal Regiment line up near York Minster for the freedom of the City ceremony.

The regiment was awarded the freedom of York in 2001 as recognition for its work protecting thousands of homes in the Leeman Road area during the disastrous flooding that hit the city the previous year. Army spokesman Rhys O’Rourke said: “Thank you to all those who attended the parade. The soldiers and officers of 2 Signal Regiment would like to pass on their gratitude to the people of the city for their continued support.” Yesterday’s event came as the regiment prepares to provide telecommunications assistance to the 4th Infantry Brigade and 11th Signal Brigade on a number of military exercises. It also marked the last public appearance in York for the 246 Queen’s Gurkha Signal Squadron before it begins a move to Wiltshire.