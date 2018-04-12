Crufts champ Leeds dog Vinnie fathered Aussie pups by post

A DOUBLE Crufts winning champion dog from Leeds has fathered eight puppies in Australia – without setting a paw outside West Yorkshire.

Four-year-old cocker spaniel Vinnie’s sperm was frozen and sent down under to Brisbane by post.

Vinnie's puppies

Vinnie was Crufts Best of Breed champion in 2017 and 2018 and he is set to appear in new movie Show Dogs

His proud owner Sarah Amos-Jones, from Yeadon, said: “He’s a very special dog, but I must admit this deep freeze experience has been a whole new ball game for both of us.

“It’s been a while in the planning as the Australian breeder first got in touch when Vinnie was just over a year old. Initially, they wanted to buy him, but I would never sell Vinnie.

“So the next question was whether I would consider artificial insemination – donating his sperm so they could breed from him.

“The obvious complication was the distance which meant the sperm would have to be frozen and then flown out to Brisbane.

“This was all new to me and I took advice from other breeders who recommended Calder Vets, where they have an expert called Louise McLean who has a fantastic reputation and success rate in this field.

“Louise was brilliant. She organised the whole thing and it’s been an incredible success story. Eight healthy puppies is an amazing result.”

Vinnie is set to appear in new film Show Dogs, set to be released in cinemas on May 25. The family comedy tells the story of the unlikely pairing of a detective and his canine partner who goes undercover at the world’s most exclusive dog show to solve a case.

Vinnie in show dog mode