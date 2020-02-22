Crunch time for Leeds Chiefs as Sheffield Steelers look to preserve Elite League lead

THE last time Leeds Chiefs headed to Basingstoke Bison, a week or so before Christmas, they were a team in some turmoil.

Leading scorers James Archer and Radek Meidl had just quit, partly frustrated at the extensive travelling involved for a team yet to get its own rink, while teenage forward Brodie Jesson had also exited unsure of where his playing future lay.

Throw into the mix the unavailability of injured veteran defenceman Steve Duncombe and there were understandably low expectations for Sam Zajac’s team when they walked into the Silverdome Arena.

With just 12 skaters on duty – one a rookie, 18-year-old defenceman, another a newly-arrived teenage forward from Dumfries – the prospects were not good, especially with the Chiefs being handed their heaviest defeat of the season the previous Sunday when hammered 9-2 at Peterborough Phantoms.

But, somehow, the Chiefs returned home from Hampshire celebrating a four-point weekend, battling to a 4-2 win on the Saturday before sealing a 3-2 victory in overtime 24 hours later.

Player-coach Zajac knows this weekend’s encounters against the Bison and the final regular season derby against Sheffield Steeldogs back on home ice tomorrow, represent a pivotal 48 hours for his team. But he is confident if they can draw on the strength through adversity that pulled them through in Hampshire a little over two months ago, they can spring a late-season surprise.

“It’s crunch time – this weekend probably is make or break for our playoff hopes,” said Zajac.

“The games are running out and, while we’ve got two very tough games ahead of us, they are also two very winnable games.”

Elsewhere, the Steeldogs will hope to be heading up the M1 to Leeds having extended their winning streak to six games.

They host third-placed Peterborough Phantoms tonight (7.30pm) buoyed by last Sunday’s 9-4 win at Hull Pirates, which extended their win stretch to five games, leaving them sixth in the regular season standings, just seven points off the Phantoms.

Hull will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they head to Milton Keynes Lightning tonight before hosting leaders Telford Tigers tomorrow (5.30pm).

In the Elite League, Sheffield Steelers remain top of the standings by one point, but all their title rivals have games in hand.

They will look to snap a four-game losing streak at third-placed Nottingham Panthers tonight, Tim Wallace’s team just two points behind with two games in hand.

The Steelers will then host Belfast Giants tomorrow (4pm).