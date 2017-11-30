Cultural, environmental and digital experts join Leeds LEP

THREE NEW board members have been appointed at the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership.

Joining the board are Nicola Greenan, director of East Street Arts; Amir Hussain, managing director of Yeme Architects in Bradford; and Professor Adam Beaumont, CEO of telecommunications firm, aql.

The new board members bring significant experience and expertise, with a particular focus on the built environment, arts and culture, and digital sector.

They will work with the rest of the LEP Board and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to champion the city region’s interests on a national and international scale, as well as to develop policies to grow the region’s economy and boost jobs.

Roger Marsh OBE, chairman of the LEP said: “Effective public-private partnership working has been fundamental to our success as a City Region and will be vital as we look ahead to the challenges and opportunities facing our region.

“I’m delighted to welcome three new LEP Board members of the highest calibre, who will no doubt make significant contributions towards our ambition of making our City Region the best place in the UK to live, work or grow a business.”

Prof Adam Beaumont

Newly appointed board member, Ms Greenan, said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed and look forward to working towards building a city region with creativity, culture and innovation at its heart.”

Speaking about his passion for ensuring inclusive growth through the development of place, managing director of Yeme Architects, Mr Hussain, said: “I am delighted to be appointed as a new LEP board member.

“As a proud Bradfordian, a business founder and owner, and as someone who recognises the crucial link between economic development and wellbeing, I look forward to working with the new and existing membership to connect people and place to improve the social, physical and financial wellbeing of our people.”

On the importance of digital for the future of Leeds City Region, Prof Beaumont said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed to the LEP board, both as representative of the digital sector but also as an entrepreneur and business owner.”

This month has seen the approval of a £20m proposal for the Leeds Aire Valley and M62 Corridor enterprise zones.