Culture Club announce Leeds date on final night of UK tour

1980s pop sensations Culture Club have announce they will be heading to Leeds on the final night of their 11 date UK tour.

With hits including Karma Chameleon and Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?, the Boy George fronted stars will play the First Direct Arena on November 23.

The Life Tour will also feature Belinda Carlisle and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey.

Full list of tour dates:

09 November 2018 | Motorpoint Arena | Nottingham

10 November 2018 | Motorpoint Arena | Cardiff

11 November 2018 | BIC | Bournemouth

13 November 2018 | Brighton Centre | Brighton Centre

14 November 2018 | Wembley Arena | London

16 November 2018 | Barclay Card Arena | Birmingham

17 November 2018 | Metro Radio Arena | Newcastle

18 November 2018 | Manchester Arena | Manchester

20 November 2018 | Hull Venue | Hull

22 November 2018 | SSE Hydro| Glasgow

23 November 2018 | First Direct Arena | Leeds

For tickets, click here.