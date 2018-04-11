Culture Club set to appear at First Direct Arena in Leeds

Have your say

CULTURE Club are to perform at the First Direct Arena in Leeds later this year.

The Life Tour: starring Boy George and Culture Club will also feature 1980s pop stars Belinda Carlisle and Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins.

The tour is coming to the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Friday November 23.

Since forming in 1981 Culture Club have sold more than 150m records worldwide with hits including ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.’

Boy George said: “We put together an amazing show that is going to be filled with hits and fabulous memories.” Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk