Culture team choose Hull for newventure

Two members of the team who deliver Hull’s UK City of Culture programme have chosen the city as the home for their new events business.

Chris Clay and Jenny Hutt, joint managing directors of Dock Street Events are set to offer creative and organisational expertise for indoor and outdoor arts, entertainment, sports and corporate events.

Dock Street Events will be based at The Deep Business Centre, next to the aquarium which was the setting for some of City of Culture’s most spectacular and intriguing work.

One of its first projects will be the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival this summer but, as the pair said, a base in London was never an option.

Mr Clay said: “People have been asking whether we’re going back to London but there is no back to London for us.

“We live in Hull now and it feels like a very positive time to move forward rather than back.”

MS Hutt added: “Coming here transformed my perception of Hull – this is a city which gives people great opportunities. We have made some really good contacts here and it’s a city of the scale that enables you to build on that very quickly. Why would we go to another city?”

Martin Green chief executive of Hull UK City of Culture 2017, said: “Chris and Jenny have fantastic ability and such a wide variety of experience and they offer so much to the industry.

“I can’t wait to see what they come up with and I’m thrilled that two key members of our team are staying in Hull to take the next step in their careers.”

The pair draw on experience gained around the world, with Mr Clay alone having worked in more than 30 countries during his three decades in the industry.

Their collective CV includes In With A Bang, Made in Hull, Blade, LGBT 50, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the Royal Ballet.