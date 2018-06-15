Customer aged 80 knocked to ground and injured during raid on shop: CCTV image of suspects

Have your say

AN 80-year-old man suffered injuries to his head and elbow when he was knocked to the floor by two men who were allegedly stealing vacuum cleaners from a shop in Hessle near Hull.

Humberside Police have released CCTV images of the two suspects they want to trace in connection with the incident.

It happened at the Co-op supermarket on The Square at Hessle just before 10am on April 21, but police only released details today. (June 15)

The victim suffered minor injuries and his spectacles were broken.

Two vacuum cleaners were solen from the shop.

Call police on 101, quoting reference 16/45006/18.