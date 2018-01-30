Customers in mourning as traditional Leeds bakery shuts down

A long-established Leeds bakery has closed down - leaving its customers bereft.

A W Scott's in Crossgates announced on their Facebook page that they were to shut due to challenging business conditions.

The bakery and coffee shop has had a presence on Austhorpe Road for decades, although they have moved premises during their existence. It was believed to have been the oldest original shop still trading on the street.

A new management team had taken over within the past year.

A statement read:-

"It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that we have had to close the doors at Scott's Bakery. The last few months have been particularly difficult and sadly, we have been unable to turn things around despite every effort to do so. The staff have been amazing throughout the whole period and we can't thank them enough for all of their hard work, dedication and commitment. Thank you to everyone for all your support and custom.

"Over the last eight months or so, the new management had tried to offer new products and continue the core products our customers came in for. However, despite all our efforts - and those of our terrific staff too - we had no choice but to close the doors and cease trading. We've received an unbelievable amount of support and positive comments over the last few weeks, expressing disappointment and passing good wishes to the team, for which we can only thank you."

Customers suggested that parking charges around the shopping parade may have caused a decrease in footfall.

Karl Briggs commented: "So sorry to hear this. Crossgates will surely miss this little gem of a place. Good luck to all the staff who have happily served and delivered our breakfast over the years."

Kathy Brooke added: "So sad, part of my childhood too. Must be the oldest original shop left in Crossgates. Will miss your oven bottom cakes so much."

Elizabeth Allison said: "Absolutely gutted. I’ve been brought up on Scott’s and used to find it so exciting going in and hearing the rumble when the bread was sliced. Is there anything the community can do to help?"

The YEP have contacted Scott's for further comment.